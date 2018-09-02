Vincent
Vincent is a 3-year-old neutered Plott Hound mix who is current on vaccinations. He is an affectionate, energetic and goofy dog who is looking for an active home. Vincent keeps his kennel clean at the shelter and should do well in a home given time to adjust and a consistent routine. He may do well in a home with another dog given proper introductions. He is required to live in an adult only home due to his resource guarding tendencies. Vincent would be happiest with owners who have plenty of time to exercise him both physically and mentally. He is very intelligent and food motivated and knows sit, shake and lie down.
Feta
Feta is a 2-year-old spayed cat who is current on vaccinations and tested negative for feline immunodeficiency virus and feline leukemia. She is a very sweet, affectionate cat who loves to purr and roll around for petting. Feta spent several weeks in a foster home raising her own kittens and orphaned kittens. She can be shy at first but once she gets to know you is very loving. She likes to play but is also happy lounging in a sunny window. Feta should adjust well to other pets given a proper, very slow introduction. Since she can be on the shyer side she would do best in a home with respectful children ages 8 and older.
