Gopher is a goofy, active 1-year-old dog looking for a family that likes to keep busy. Gopher keeps his kennel clean during the day when let out regularly. He does have accidents over the long nights so he will need a consistent routine in his new home. The Humane Society highly suggests crate training. Gopher should do well in a home with other dogs. Due to some mouthiness he is looking for a home without any young children; teens and up. Gopher is affectionate and loves to play, and would make a great hiking or running partner. He is food motivated and already knows “sit,” “lie down” and “shake.”
Todor is a 5-year-old neutered male who came to the Humane Society in rough shape and spent some time after in foster care growing and recovering. In his foster home, he was a very easygoing cat. He loves attention from his favorite people and will rub up against them asking for pets. He would love living in a home with big windows to bird watch. Todor should to well with other pets, keeping in mind he is FIV+. The Humane Society asks any potential families to speak with a veterinarian if they have other cats in the home before adoption. Todor should do well with respectful children under parental supervision.
