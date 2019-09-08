Buddy is a one-year-old, goofy dog looking for an active owner to help get his energy out and provide consistent training. He was house trained in his previous home. He should do well in his new home if given time to adjust, a routine, and very slow introductions to resident dogs. He would prefer to be the only dog in the home, and is looking for a quiet, adult-only home. Buddy is a sweet dog with lots of potential, but gets over-excited easily and forgets his manners. Buddy is looking for an owner who can provide a quiet home environment but also enjoys being active, as he would enjoy running, hiking and agility training. Buddy can be vocal and would likely not do well in an apartment.
Todor is a five-year-old neutered male who came to the Humane Society in rough shape and has spent some time in foster care growing and recovering. He is a very easy-going, mellow cat who loves attention and would love a home with big windows to bird watch. Todor should do well with other pets, keeping in mind he is FIV+. Please speak with a veterinarian if other cats live in the home before adoption. Todor should do well with respectful children under parental supervision.
Visit these or one of the other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday through Monday and from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.