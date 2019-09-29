Tigger is a 14-year-old, declawed cat looking for her perfect retirement home. Her ideal home would be one with a human who likes to sit in a recliner or on the couch, as she loves to snuggle on the chests and shoulders of her favorite people. Don't let her age fool you, Tigger loves to play and would enjoy living in a home with lots of wand toys to chase around. She should do well with other calm, easy-going pets if given slow and proper introductions and with respectful children, keeping in mind she is older and prefers her quieter space at times.
Lola is a 12-year-old Beagle/Dalmation mix. This sweet and social senior dog is looking for her retirement home, and was house trained in her previous home. She should do well in a new home if given time to adjust and a consistent routine. Lola should do well with other dogs, as she came to the Humane Society with her brother Shadow. They could be adopted together, though it is not required. She may be partially or completely deaf, and may startle easily, so she would prefer a home with children above toddler age. Lola, true to the Beagle breed, loves to sniff, hunt, and can be vocal at times. She is incredibly affectionate and knows several commands such as "sit," "lie down" and "sit pretty!"
