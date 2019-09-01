Melvin is a 6-year-old, neutered and declawed cat looking for a new best friend. He can be hesitant in new situations but once he's comfortable, he'll show you how much he loves you more each day. He absolutely loves belly rubs and attention from his favorite people and will even sleep in bed with you. Melvin would enjoy a mellow home with a big window to lounge in while birdwatching. He coexisted well with the medium-sized dog in his foster home after a slow, proper introduction. He should do well with other calm pets if introduced properly. since he can be shy at first, Melvin would prefer a quieter home with respectful kids eight years and up, under parental guidance.
Panda is 9 months old, neutered, and is an active, outgoing and affectionate dog. Panda is a typical energetic and playful puppy who needs an owner who has plenty of time to dedicate to his training and exercise routine. He was house trained in his previous home and should do well in a new home given time to adjust and a consistent routine. Panda is selective with his dog friends and the Humane Society will require a dog meet at the shelter with any resident dogs to make sure it is a good fit. He should live in a home with children 10 years and older as he can be very bouncy and mouthy when he's excited. He should not live with cats. Panda is a sweet dog with lots of potential, and would benefit from an owner who can provide firm leadership and set boundaries. This active boy would make a great hiking or running partner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.