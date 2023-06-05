Until further notice, the La Crosse's Mississippi Melodies concert series is temporarily relocating to the Riverside Park bandshell due to the flooding closure of Pettibone Park.

Concerts will be from noon to 1 p.m. every Tuesday through Aug. 29, except for July 4.

The lineup is as follows:

June 6: Grumpy Old Men.

June 13: Sweetgrass.

June 20: West Salem Adult Jazz Band.

June 27: Crooked Willow.

July 11: Seven Rivers Jazz Band.

July 18: Under Paris Skies.

July 25: Prairie Smoke.

Aug. 1: Pearl Street Banjo Band.

Aug. 8: Coulee Region Giving Hearts Choir.

Aug. 15: String Ties.

Aug. 22: Cut Thyme.

Aug. 29: Mark IV.

The Chili Revolution food truck will be onsite for food purchase before every show, with a menu featuring summer classics such as chili dogs, walking tacos and burritos.

In the event of inclement weather, visit www.cityoflacrosse.org/parks, check the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department's Facebbok page or call 608-791-0745 for cancellation information.