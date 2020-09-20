Pettibone Haunted Mile takes up Halloween mantle

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department will partner with the Onalaska Jaycees to host the free drive-thru Pettibone Haunted Mile Halloween event in October.

Because of health and safety concerns, the event will replace the usual Halloween events, such as Field of Screams and the Jaycees Haunted House.

The Haunted Mile will feature an array of spooky sets and scenes brought to life by the Onalaska Jaycees. The event will run Oct. 24, with a rain date of Oct. 31, from 5 to 9 p.m. in Pettibone Park.

The hours of 5 to 7 p.m. will be designated as "light scares" and 7 to 9 p.m. designated as "heavy scares."

Participants will have the option to receive pre-bagged candy at the conclusion of the drive. Non-perishable donations are encouraged.

For more information, visit cityoflacrosse.org/parks or call 608-789-7533.

