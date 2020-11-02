Pettibone Park fire extinguished with no damage

An Oct. 31 fire at Pettibone Park sent flames high into the air but was extinguished within 45 minutes and resulted in no property loss.

La Crosse Fire Department Division Chief Steve Cash said his department responded shortly after 7:15 p.m. when a group of "highly intoxicated" people started a fire at the park that ignited a nearby rubbish pile.

The fire department was on the scene within eight minutes and extinguished the fire shortly after 8 p.m. before it could damage any structures or vehicles.

"The fire was wind-driven, and that's what really got it going," Cash said.

He said the department was unable to determine who set the fire but that an investigation continues.

"If we can figure out who it is, citations will be issued," Cash said.

He urged people to use caution when using fire and refrain from burning on windy days.

