Pettibone Park in La Crosse closes due to flooding

Pettibone Park is closed until further notice due to routine flooding.
The La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department announced Thursday that it would be closed due to anticipated rainfall and rising water levels.
Parks department staff will monitor the large park, that resides west of downtown, across the Mississippi River, and it will reopen once the water recedes.
Other riverfront parks — including Copeland, Houska, Riverside, Veterans Freedom and Black River Beach — are open but are being monitored for potential flooding.
Olivia Herken
Reporter
Olivia Herken is the local government reporter at the La Crosse Tribune. She can be reached at 608-791-8217.
