Pfaff, Kind urge action to lower health care costs

Sen. Brad Pfaff (D-Onalaska) on Wednesday joined U.S. Rep. Ron Kind and Protect Our Care to urge action to lower healthcare costs on the 12th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act.

Following the event, Pfaff released the following statement:

“The people of western Wisconsin and the 32nd Senate district too often must deal with the cost of prescription drugs overwhelming their household budget.

“In the Wisconsin Legislature, we have solutions that would start to address the cost of healthcare. To lower the cost of health insurance for people across this state, my colleagues and I introduced legislation to expand BadgerCare. Wisconsin is one of only 12 states that have not accepted expansion; it is way past time that we do. This session I also co-authored legislation to place a cap on cost-sharing for insulin. No one should be forced to ration insulin or worry about whether they can afford this life-saving drug.

“Expanding BadgerCare and capping the price of insulin are simple, straightforward solutions to reduce the cost of healthcare and prescription drugs in Wisconsin. At the same time these are also important, life-changing solutions that will benefit the health of the people we represent. We need to get this done.”

