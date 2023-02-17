State Sen.Brad Pfaff (D-Onalaska) on Friday highlighted the main provisions of the governor's proposed budget that he thinks will be most beneficial to the Coulee Region.

“What was laid out on Wednesday evening is a pro worker, pro family, pro middle class budget to help our working families here in western Wisconsin,” Pfaff said at a news conference. “We'll continue to make sure that we grow this economy here in Wisconsin, from the bottom up and the middle.”

“I look forward to working in a bipartisan manner with my legislative colleagues to make sure that we can take some of these policies that were brought forward and put those into legislation,” he continued.

On Wednesday evening, Governor Tony Evers introduced his proposed budget to the legislature.

Parts of the spending plan that could benefit this region include paid family leave, increased state funding to public education, specifically special education, the elimination of the personal property tax for small businesses and of course, the 20% of sales tax for shared revenue.

Pfaff said he thinks the provision on shared revenue is the most likely to receive bipartisan support.

“What's happened over the last few years is we have seen a real cut in the part of money that's been returned back to our local units of government in order to do things like plowing snow, picking up garbage, police and fire protection, EMS assistance,” Pfaff said. “These aren't partisan issues. These aren't Republican or Democratic issues.”

Based on Evers' 20% of sales tax for shared revenue proposal, municipalities in La Crosse County would see an increase of more than $7.7 million in shared revenue.

For just the city of La Crosse, that breaks down to about $5.2 million -- about half for public safety and the rest as general revenue. The City of Onalaska would see about $1 million more in shared revenue.

Smaller municipalities in the county like the village of Holmen, West Salem and town of Campbell would see an increase between $100,000 and $500,000.

Pfaff also mentioned that he wants to make sure the UW-La Crosse Prairie Springs science building gets the funding it needs this year. For the past three years, the project has been stalled by the legislature.

He is hopeful that it will be approved in the Capital Improvement Budget that will be approved in March.

“Nearly half the undergraduates at the UW-La Crosse right now are majoring in some type of science education and that's why Prairie Springs is so very, very important,” Pfaff said.

“It's unfortunate that capital building projects become political, because they shouldn't be,” he continued. “A project like that shouldn't be partisan because there are students that come here from all over the state, all over from the Midwest, nation and even the world.”

