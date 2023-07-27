GENOA — Megan Bradley has devoted her professional life to studying mussels. Now she’s embarking on perhaps her most important research project — to discover whether the freshwater shellfish are accumulating PFAS in their bodies.

She said the answer can tell us a lot about the rest of an ecosystem.

“We can use them as a universal indicator of risk,” said Bradley, who works as a mussel specialist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife fish hatchery in Genoa. She and her colleagues have been raising mussels and monitoring their populations for several years at the facility, located on the bank of the Mississippi River 20 miles south of La Crosse.

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are used in a firefighting foam that has been manufactured in industry and consumer products since the 1950s. The chemical is linked to health issues in humans, including low birth weight, cancer and liver disease and is suspected to make vaccines less effective. They’re called “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down in the environment and can accumulate in animal tissues and the human body.

The lack of breakdown is a relevant issue for mussels because of their physiology. Bradley said a “huge part” of a mussel’s anatomy remains in contact with the water.

“They have very permeable surfaces inside, so their exposure rate is pretty high,” Bradley said. “The way they’re designed to build their shells makes them more likely to hold on to a number of contaminants. One thing we’re going to try to understand is whether PFAS is one of those contaminants.”

Mussels were struggling to maintain their historic populations long before PFAS became an issue. There are 297 different species of mussels in the United States, and over 200 are listed as endangered, threatened or of special concern.

The decline began during European settlement, when mussel shells were coveted for button-making. In addition to overharvest, mussels suffered from excessive sedimentation triggered by agricultural runoff and dam construction.

“They need places in between sediments to reproduce,” Bradley said. She said mussels “have a really complex life cycle” and are “dependent on a pretty diverse ecosystem” to maintain their populations. Under the right conditions, they can live to be 100 years old.

There is also the role of toxins. Genoa hatchery manager Doug Aloisi said one example is a “dead zone” for mussels that formed on the Mississippi River below the Twin Cities during industrialization.

One factor that hasn’t contributed to population decline is consumption as a human food source. Bradley described mussels as “edible, but not palatable.”

Bradley said it’s important to sustain mussel populations because of their role in cleaning waterways.

“They’re a filter-feeding organism,” she said. “They’re great at removing e-coli, which is one of the reasons they’re particularly valuable.”

The research is still in its early stages. Bradley and her colleagues have begun taking water and sediment samples at nearby Blackhawk Park, where they raise mussels in the wild.

One of the challenges is distinguishing the impact of PFAS from other toxins. She said “contaminants have played a huge role” in population declines.

“We’re only beginning to understand what role they played,” Bradley said.

Another challenge is the inherent difficulty in testing for PFAS.

“PFAS is really difficult to sample for,” Bradley said. “You have to be very clean. Our samples are shipped to an independent lab for analysis.”

Bradley said the research project wasn’t motivated by PFAS contamination 20 miles upstream at French Island. She said the chemical has been used in almost every populated area in the United States.

“If there are humans present living a contemporary lifestyle, there is PFAS present or its sister groups,” she said.

Bradley hopes to see the first data sometime next year but doesn’t anticipate getting definitive results until 2025.

“We’re in the first full year of sample collection,” Bradley said. “We don’t have any answers yet. We need to evaluate the data and make a determination.”

A look inside the Genoa National Fish Hatchery