Pfizer side effects less than predicted, Gundersen expert reminds of vaccine importance

A new study shows side effects of the Pfizer vaccine are less than trials predicted, encouraging news for those hesitant to get their shots for fear of adverse reaction.
A report from Lancet Infectious Diseases, published April 27, looked at UK residents who had received either the Pfizer or Astra-Zeneca vaccine, the latter which is not currently in use stateside. Participants self-reported side effects within eight days of their first and/or second doses, administered between early December to early March.
Of the respondents, 282,103 received one dose of Pfizer and 28,207 had received both Pfizer doses. Systemic side-effects (such as headache and fatigue) were reported by 13.5% of persons after initial dose, and by 22% after second dose. The symptoms were more common among those with a previous COVID-19 infection.
Local side effects (most commonly tenderness at the injection site) were experienced by 71.9% post first Pfizer dose and 68.5% after the final shot. Both systemic and local side effects were lower than reported during the Phase 3 trial for Pfizer, during which after first dose over 71% reported pain at the injection site, over 34% had fatigue and up to 42% had headaches. Among the community members, the percentages were under 30%, 25% and 25%, respectively.
More women than men had side effects, which were also more common among those 55 and under and among those who had a second dose. Of second dose recipients, over 50% of Pfizer Phase 3 trial participants stated they had resulting fatigue, versus under 15% of those in the Lancet study.
Dr. Raj Naik, infectious disease specialist at Gundersen Health System, says it is "nice to have the science" showing adverse effects are largely mild and limited, as he has concern that the perception of side effects is worse than the reality. Because those who experienced more severe effects are the most vocal, and their stories the most publicized, there is a skewed view.
Side effects, Naik notes, "means your body is mounting an immune response," and proof the vaccine is working. However, those who receive their doses and experience little or no symptoms should not be worried the shot is not taking effect.
While the Lancet study indicates a higher chance of side effects with the second dose of Pfizer, the percentage is still lower than first anticipated, and Naik urges those hesitant to complete their vaccine series to look at the big picture.
"A day or two of short lived, relatively mild symptoms after vaccination is certainly much better and safer than taking your chances of getting COVID and having no idea if you're going to end up having long COVID, or worse yet acute symptoms that land you in the hospital or ICU or the worst possible outcome, which is death," Naik says.
"And remember that the new (COVID-19) variants are more transmissible and more serious in a lot of ways, including more lethal," Naik adds. "It's really important to get your vaccine on time and to complete the series."
The level of immunity from a single dose, and the length of protection, is "highly variable and unpredictable," Naik emphasizes. "It's important not to rely on one dose."
The number of persons who haven't returned for their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna at Gundersen is minimal, Naik says, but the numbers are increasing, following the national trend.
Nationwide, the percentage of those who didn't complete the vaccine series has around doubled since the first two months of the rollout, with some 5 million U.S. residents, or 8%, not going to their second appointment.
