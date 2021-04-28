Pfizer side effects less than predicted, Gundersen expert reminds of vaccine importance

Dr. Raj Naik, infectious disease specialist at Gundersen Health System, says it is "nice to have the science" showing adverse effects are largely mild and limited, as he has concern that the perception of side effects is worse than the reality. Because those who experienced more severe effects are the most vocal, and their stories the most publicized, there is a skewed view.

Side effects, Naik notes, "means your body is mounting an immune response," and proof the vaccine is working. However, those who receive their doses and experience little or no symptoms should not be worried the shot is not taking effect.

While the Lancet study indicates a higher chance of side effects with the second dose of Pfizer, the percentage is still lower than first anticipated, and Naik urges those hesitant to complete their vaccine series to look at the big picture.

"A day or two of short lived, relatively mild symptoms after vaccination is certainly much better and safer than taking your chances of getting COVID and having no idea if you're going to end up having long COVID, or worse yet acute symptoms that land you in the hospital or ICU or the worst possible outcome, which is death," Naik says.