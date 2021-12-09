Pfizer third doses now available to ages 16-17

All teens age 16 to 17 are now eligible for a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine, a recommendation coming just as the omicron variant begins to appear around the U.S.

The FDA on Thursday gave EUA for the use of the drug for those 16 and 17 who are at least six months out from their first two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The additional dose was already authorized for those 12 and over who are immunocompromised, and the latest eligibility group will include around 2.6 million teens.

Third doses of Pfizer or Moderna, or second shots of Johnson and Johnson, were made available to all adults in late November, and to select groups earlier in the fall.

"This is encouraging news, especially in the face of new variants like omicron," Dr. Raj Naik, infectious disease expert at Gundersen Health System, said of opening the additional shot to the 16 and 17 demographic. "I think that it is a very good idea, considering that the third dose boosts your antibody response by up to 40 times greater than the first two doses. So it is a real booster effect and that may prove to be particularly beneficial in the face of variants that might have some ability to escape our previous immunity, either by infection or vaccines."

For those 12 to 16 who are not immunocompromised, a third Pfizer dose -- Moderna and Johnson and Johnson initial and additional doses are currently only approved for adults -- is likely only a matter of time. More data needs to be collected and reviewed prior to any authorization.

"Like during during the entire rollout of vaccines, the data has to come first and then the regulatory process. So the 12 to 16 year olds and then later down the line for 5 to 11 year olds, they'll have to collect the scientific data. They'll have to look at what's going on in terms of viral epidemiology, and then they'll have to submit through the normal regulatory process to get the actual approval and then recommendations," Naik says. "(In time) I think it is very likely (to be approved).

Naik, who prefers the term "third dose" or "subsequent dose" instead of booster, due to possible confusion around the science, says he anticipated the vaccine would ultimately be a three shot series when it comes to Pfizer and Moderna. A spaced out series of immunizations is already standard for some childhood vaccines.

While some have argued a booster seems unnecessary, or expressed suspicion that doses will continue to be added to the series, Naik says it is important to understand that there is constant evolution to the coronavirus, and new information coming in every day.

"The fact of the matter is during a pandemic with a new virus to the world, there was going to be some fluidity to the situation. Many of us who have studied vaccines for a long time suspected that we would need subsequent doses," Naik says. "And so I tried to stay away from the terminology 'fully vaccinated' because that really isn't well defined. We knew that at some point we would need subsequent doses. I am careful to stay away from the term 'booster dose', which definitely has some scientific nuance to what's a primary dose versus what is the booster dose."

Naik advises anyone who qualifies to get their additional dose as soon as they are able, noting, "With new variants that are more infectious, we need higher levels of protection with our antibodies and this helps both people that have been previously infected and also people that have had only two prior doses of messenger RNA vaccine."

Whether the COVID vaccine will need to be received every six months is not yet known but Naik doesn't expect that to be the case.

"With the early childhood vaccines, a lot of times we give several doses within a short time interval and then follow up with a dose six months or later after the so-called primary series," Naik explains. "The immune system gets primed and when you give a dose later it really promotes the best protection, or the best immune response. It's not a linear progression of how these vaccines work, so I really do not expect that we will need doses every six months."

Naik also doesn't anticipate the COVID vaccine to become an annual recommendation, like the flu shot.

"Nobody knows this for sure, but the way this vaccine works, I don't think it's necessarily going to be a yearly vaccine. This virus is different from influenza in terms of how it mutates and how quickly it mutates. The problem we're having with mutations right now has to do with how many infections we're seeing across the world, which means there's so much opportunity for these new variants to arise," Naik says.

"That being said, if we can try to control spread a little bit better and with how effective these vaccines actually are at the baseline there is a decent chance that we can get through whatever the schedule is and have some longer lasting protection," says Naik. "After really priming the immune system and then giving some boosters, even though the protection is not lifelong it is longer lasting."

Gundersen is expected to begin offering the Pfizer third dose to those 16 and 17 soon, with more information to be shared once patients can make an appointment. Other local vaccine providers include Mayo Clinic Health System, Walgreens, Walmart and La Crosse County Health Department community clinics.

