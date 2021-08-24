Pfizer vaccine given full approval, experts hope more will be encouraged to get their shots

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was given full FDA approval Monday, the first of the three incarnations to advance from emergency use authorization designation.
Emergency use authorization is not given easily -- large scale clinical trials, thorough research and review are conducted -- but the full approval categorization may help encourage those who have abstained from the shots to get their doses.
"Based on clinical trial results, Mayo Clinic experts have promoted the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines since the emergency use authorizations were given," says Dr. James Watson, chair of the COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation and Distribution Work Group. "We know, however, that some patients, staff and community members were seeking more assurances. Full FDA approval requires a rigorous review of data for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing processes, which I hope removes a barrier to vaccination for many individuals."
While EUA requires vaccine manufacturers to follow up with 50% or more of clinical trial participants for at least two months post-vaccination, the time period during which side effects are most likely to present, for full approval participants must be followed for at least six months, and also required are a greater level of oversight, inspections, data review, and information on efficacy and manufacturing processes. Pfizer's vaccine, which is now being marketed under the name Comirnaty, is still being used under EUA for those 12 to 15, for whom trials began later.
“The FDA’s approval of this vaccine is a milestone as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. While this and other vaccines have met the FDA’s rigorous, scientific standards for emergency use authorization, as the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product,” said acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock. “While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated. Today’s milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the U.S.”
Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, asserts that scientific and medical experts conducted an intensive evaluation of data and performed additional analyses and assessments prior to granting approval.
"We have not lost sight that the COVID-19 public health crisis continues in the U.S. and that the public is counting on safe and effective vaccines. The public and medical community can be confident that although we approved this vaccine expeditiously, it was fully in keeping with our existing high standards for vaccines in the U.S," Marks says.
Dr. Gregory Poland, infectious diseases expert and head of Mayo Clinic’s Vaccine Research Group, says of reaching full approval status, "This is a spectacular human accomplishment. Think of this from 18 months ago or so when this was identified to having hundreds of millions, billions when you look worldwide that have received a vaccine and the speed at which the science has been able to move. Amazing."
While booster shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are now advised and approved for individuals who are immunocompromised, a third shot for all persons is anticipated to be authorized and recommend in the near future. Approval from the FDA and the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will be needed, and should that happen Poland says the tentative date for beginning third doses for all is mid to late next month.
Currently, individuals 12 and older are eligible to receive the two dose Pfizer vaccine, and the Moderna two dose and the Johnson and Johnson one shot versions are approved for those 18 and older.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.