Pharmacists playing crucial role in COVID-19 vaccine rollout

In addition to dispensing and monitoring medications for hospitalized patients, the pharmacy team is coordinating the vaccine plan, receiving, storing, preparing and administering doses.

"We have the privilege of being involved in nearly every step along the way, so it's been very rewarding for us to be a part from start to finish ...," Templis says. "It's hard to do mass vaccinations when many of the vaccinators are in the hospital taking care of really ill people, so we are another section of the army that's kind of stepped up to help get this done as quickly as possible."

John Johnson, who retired four years ago, offered up his services to Mayo to help with the local rollout, returning to the job in late December and having drawn up over 1,800 doses in the past three weeks.

"I see the vaccine as a way for us to potentially get some of the seriousness of this illness behind us," said Johnson, who says he is willing to help for as long as needed. "I certainly support vaccinations as a way to achieve that, and if I can help in any way that's the reason why I wanted to come back."