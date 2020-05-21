Phased reopening of La Crosse library begins Tuesday

The La Crosse Public Library will initiate the first phase of its reopening plan on Tuesday.
Library officials outlined the following details:
- Beginning Tuesday, the main library will be open to the public for scheduled access to computer and printing services from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m and 3 and 6 p.m. weekdays. There will be limits on the number of people in the public spaces at any one time and will require scheduling in-person services. This access is by appointment only. Patrons can make appointments beginning 10 a.m. Tuesday by calling 608-789-7122 or emailing refdesk@lacrosselibrary.org.
- Patrons are asked to wear a mask and are encouraged to stay home if they are ill or experiencing symptoms.
- Access to the library collection will be by staff members only though continued curbside services. All staff working with the public or materials will be wearing personal protective equipment.
- Scheduled curbside pickup, returns and phone service hours at Main are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 1 to 5 p.m. weekends.
- Scheduled curbside pickups and returns at the North Community Library are from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays and 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays.
- Scheduled curbside pickups and returns at the South Community Library are from 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays.
- WiFi at all three locations will still be available from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. There is no password, just accept terms and conditions.
- Patrons with reference questions can call 608-789-7122 or email refdesk@lacrosselibrary.org from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays and from 1 to 5 p.m. weekends.
- The archives department will be answering inquiries via email at archives@lacrossselibrary.org.
- The youth services will be answering questions via email at yservicesstaff@lacrosselibrary.org.
- Online programs for children and adults can be found on the library's Facebook page and on the event calendar on our website lacrosselibrary.org.
