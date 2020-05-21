Phased reopening of La Crosse library begins Tuesday
Phased reopening of La Crosse library begins Tuesday

The La Crosse Public Library will initiate the first phase of its reopening plan on Tuesday.

Library officials outlined the following details:

  • Beginning Tuesday, the main library will be open to the public for scheduled access to computer and printing services from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m and 3 and 6 p.m. weekdays. There will be limits on the number of people in the public spaces at any one time and will require scheduling in-person services. This access is by appointment only. Patrons can make appointments beginning 10 a.m. Tuesday by calling 608-789-7122 or emailing refdesk@lacrosselibrary.org.
  • Patrons are asked to wear a mask and are encouraged to stay home if they are ill or experiencing symptoms.
  • Access to the library collection will be by staff members only though continued curbside services. All staff working with the public or materials will be wearing personal protective equipment.
  • Scheduled curbside pickup, returns and phone service hours at Main are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 1 to 5 p.m. weekends.
  • Scheduled curbside pickups and returns at the North Community Library are from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays and 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays.
  • Scheduled curbside pickups and returns at the South Community Library are from 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays.
  • WiFi at all three locations will still be available from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. There is no password, just accept terms and conditions.
  • Patrons with reference questions can call 608-789-7122 or email refdesk@lacrosselibrary.org from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays and from 1 to 5 p.m. weekends.
  • The archives department will be answering inquiries via email at archives@lacrossselibrary.org.
  • The youth services will be answering questions via email at yservicesstaff@lacrosselibrary.org.
  • Online programs for children and adults can be found on the library's Facebook page and on the event calendar on our website lacrosselibrary.org.
