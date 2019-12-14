Phoenix Sisters offers space in La Crosse for entrepreneurs, women seeking empowerment and support

The symbolism of the phoenix rising from the ashes is near to the hearts of the five founders of a new establishment, and its message of hope is one they hope to impart to others in the community.

On Friday, the Phoenix Sisters officially opened at 115 Fifth Ave. S,, the combination retail and personal development center offers a place for local artisans to sell their work, people to explore their creativity and, most importantly, serves as a welcoming and safe environment for those who are struggling.

"Each of us has hit rock bottom at some point in our life and had to start over," said co-founder Jessica Cook. "We wanted to help other women (in that situation)."

Cook, along with Chandra Cox, Becky Wilhelm, Elizabeth Digby-Britten and Sara Jane Whitewater, began discussing the concept of the Phoenix Sisters in July and started furnishing their Downtown pop-up shop in early December.

The women rotate staffing the facility — open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday — and have seven vendors who rent a booth to sell handcrafted jewelry, mosaics, paintings, crocheted and knitted items, and hot coffees.