Photos: 1909 Wisconsin Business University and 54 other La Crosse area buildings that no longer exist

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This circa 1909 view shows the Wisconsin Business University operated by Leigh Toland on the northeast corner of Main and Third streets (301-309 Main St.), which occupied the entire third floor of this building from 1893-1941.

Courses taught included bookkeeping, stenography, spelling, arithmetic, English and the Palmer method of penmanship. The western side of this 1870s building was razed in 1981 because of structural defects caused by remodeling when Valentino’s restaurant occupied the site. The “newer side” can still be seen as occupied by the Verve Credit Union.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0