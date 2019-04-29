Try 3 months for $3
Old No. 1 Fire Station

Fire horses and their rigs mark this circa 1914 photo showing the old No. 1 Fire Station at 414 State St., next door to the Stoddard Hotel. For more photos from the early 20th century in La Crosse, click here.

This station was in service from 1886 to 1967, with its horses being replaced in 1922 by motorized equipment. The station was razed 50 years ago in late April 1969, followed by the Stoddard Hotel being demolished in 1982.

The former sites of both buildings are now occupied by a parking lot.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.

