Photos: G. Heileman Brewing Co. through the years

Captured in this photograph are G. Heileman Brewing Co. workers in the 1890s, including a variety of people of different ages, genders and nationalities. Since the mid-1800s, Wisconsin breweries have been a strong staple in the state and local economy.

In mid-March, Gov. Tony Evers issued a safer-at-home order shutting down non-essential businesses. However, beer and liquor are considered essential goods and are exempt from the order.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or by email archives@lacrosselibrary.org.

