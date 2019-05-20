A circa 1908 view of students and teachers gathered outside the old public school building in Brownsville, Minn.
This school was completed and first opened on January 5, 1874, according to the 1882 Houston County History. In 1882, the school had 186 pupils and three teachers for an average class size of 62 students. This elementary school closed in 1982, after which it was converted into a community center and museum.
The former school was razed 25 years ago on May 24, 1994, and was replaced by the current community center building at 104 Sixth St. N. in Brownsville.
Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
