Photos: The cannon in Riverside Park and 55 other iconic places in the La Crosse area
THE WAY IT WAS

Photos: The cannon in Riverside Park and 55 other iconic places in the La Crosse area

Cannon at Riverside Park

Two unidentified women pose with the Spanish cannon at Riverside Park, circa 1920. 

The Spanish cannon at Riverside Park — a longtime draw to people and cameras — is now marking its 120th year in La Crosse.

It arrived here on April 2, 1900, via the Milwaukee Railroad. The old weapon, made in 1787 at Seville, Spain, is an American war trophy from the Spanish-American War, which La Crosse obtained from the federal government.

The cannon was first placed outside the old City Hall, which stood at Fifth Avenue and State Street, before it was moved to Riverside Park in 1918.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org.

