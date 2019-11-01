The extended family of Braeden Mahlke thanks the Mayo Clinic Health System for the generous donation to Braeden's Library at the Parenting Place.
This special library in memory of Braeden is a valuable resource for families with special needs children.
Phyllis Branson, La Crosse
