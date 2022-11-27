Physical therapy class helps UW-La Crosse student realize she has a serious infection

UW-La Crosse student Christonna Shafranski was feeling out of sorts, with chills and an aching pain in her back that wouldn’t go away for two weeks. She had a hard time focusing on her studies and kept wondering what was wrong. Shafranski says a UW-L physical therapy class helped her put it together that these feelings were more than typical back pain.

Shafranski learned about the red flags of infection in a UW-L pathophysiology class as part of her physical therapy program curriculum. Chills, a low-grade fever and continual back pain were actually symptoms of pyelonephritis, a kidney infection.

“I kept checking these boxes, and I didn’t know why,” says Shafranski. “It was interesting to see how accurate those red flags are that we’ve learned about in class and how it can make a difference if you pay attention to them or not.”

Pyelonephritis can become very serious if left untreated. Shafranski ended up going to urgent care. She describes the pain as being in her mid- to low back. The pain would get intense if she was bumped or moved in certain ways, such as putting on a backpack.

“It felt like I kept getting punched from the inside,” she says.

Blood samples, a urine analysis and a Murphy’s test determined she had pyelonephritis. Shafranski was prescribed an antibiotic and she is now feeling much better.

To see UW-L assistant professor Steni Sackiriyas, who teaches pathophysiology and pharmacology in the UW-L physical therapy program, interview Shafranski, go to https://youtu.be/JaX17wyau2Q.

The information in this video is for educational purposes only. It is not a substitute for seeking professional medical advice or services. The information provided should not be used for diagnosing or treating a medical condition. Consult with a health care professional if you are experiencing symptoms or need treatment.