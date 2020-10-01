Physicians ask Trump not to visit Wisconsin this weekend as COVID-19 numbers remain high

Trump, Freedland says, has put a "muzzle on" Dr. Fauci and ignored the CDC and other medical professionals, scientists and health organizations. At a Trump rally last June in Tulsa -- three weeks after which Oklahoma saw a record number of coronavirus cases, according to TIME -- Freedland says "staff were seen removing stickers that allowed for social distancing so people could be packed closer together."

While the La Crosse and Green Bay events are scheduled to be held outdoors, which is highly preferable for reducing viral spread, Freedland and Helms are concerned social distancing and masking won't be adhered to.

In contrast, Helms says attendees at Black Lives Matter and social justice protests are more often seen with masks, "While Trump has even encouraged people to take off their masks." In addition, she notes, these protests address public health issues, like racism, healthcare disparities and the greater impact of COVID-19 on minority or low income individuals.

For Trump to argue that if civil rights protests are seen as acceptable, his campaign events should be too is rather childish, Freedland adds.

"For the president to say, 'Look what they're doing so we can do it too' reminds me of a five year old...the President is held to a higher standard," Freedland says. "He is supposed to be a role model for us."

