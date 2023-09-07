New York pianist and La Crosse native Dave Marck will perform the free concert “Over the Rainbow: A Celebration of the Music of Harold Arlen” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, in the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center Main Theatre.

“Harold Arlen wrote a great body of works that have been widely embraced for their melodic interest, tunes, intervals, and chord progressions,” Marck said. “Arlen had an affinity for jazz musicians, and jazz musicians have an affinity for him.”

In addition to “Over the Rainbow,” the song made famous by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz,” the concert includes “Come Rain or Come Shine,” “This Time the Dream is on Me,” “My Shining Hour,” “Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea” and other classic songs.

Marck will be joined by longtime colleagues Greg Balfany on saxophone, Karyn Quinn on bass and Rich MacDonald on drums. Marck spends much of the year in New York, where he is an acclaimed jazz pianist. He returns to La Crosse each year to visit friends and family and to perform in the area. This is his ninth free concert at Viterbo.

“I used to joke that people will get their money’s worth, but kidding aside, audience members will get to enjoy some top-notch music for free,” Marck said. “We started this concert series to build community with as many people as possible, and I consider myself very fortunate to be able to come home, play in such a nice place, and make connections with people through music.”

The concert is sponsored by the Bob and Jean Marck Family Gift of Music and the La Crosse Community Foundation Ambrosius Fund. The Marck Family Gift of Music was created in memory of Marck’s parents, Bob and Jean, to support free, live music events in the community. Marck looks forward to carrying on his parents’ goal of making community connections while having a great deal of fun.

Doors will open at 7 p.m., and seating is first-come, first-served. This is not a ticketed event. For more information, call the Viterbo Box Office at 608-796-3100.