Pickup truck driver injured in Trempealeau County crash with school bus (copy)
Police light image

The driver of a pickup truck was injured Friday morning after his vehicle collided with a school bus in Trempealeau County.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the pickup was traveling south on Hwy. 93 near Lewis Valley Road shortly after 7 a.m., when the driver lost control, crossed the center line and struck an oncoming school bus head-on. No children were on the bus.

The name of the injured driver and the driver’s condition haven’t been released, and the crash remains under investigation.

The Arcadia Fire Department and Arcadia Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

