 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pilobolus BIG FIVE-OH! tour comes to Viterbo

  • 0
Megadrop

Megadrop

 John Kanebug

Celebrate 50 years of the iconic dance company Pilobolus as they bring their BIG FIVE-OH! tour to the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center Main Theatre at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Pilobolus, which secured a place in American culture with its formation in 1971, is still wowing audiences with its irresistible mix of wit, sensuality, and stunning physical acumen. The BIG FIVE-OH! tour brings audiences a mix of pieces ranging from the vintage and visionary to the fresh and electrifying. In the paradoxical Pilobolus tradition of breaking with tradition, the tour presents works dynamically reimagined for a never-before-seen Pilobolus experience.

Pilobolus tests the limits of human physicality to explore the beauty and the power of connected bodies creating awe-inspiring and accessible performances. The company propels the seeds of expression through their collaborations with some of the greatest influencers, thinkers, and creators in the world and its unique educational programming. Pilobolus continues to bring the beauty of movement to the world, growing and changing each year while reaching new audiences and exploring new visual and physical planes. Member biographies and other information is available in the online show program at www.viterbo.edu/show-programs.

People are also reading…

Wrote the Wall Street Journal about their 50 amazing years, “…proverbial light bulbs of inspiration have gone off with enough frequency for Pilobolus over the past years to make them a household name.”

Note: This program contains partial nudity. While there is no age range suggested for this performance, Pilobolus can be funny, witty, sensual, and educational.

This performance is supported in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets are $42 for main floor, $38 for lower balcony, and $32 for upper balcony seating, plus taxes and fees. For more information or to order tickets, contact the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets.

Movie critic Bruce Miller says Whitney Houston deserves better than the glossy biography, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Displaced in Somalia: Health workers try to stop disease outbreak

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News