Pilot lands small plane with engine trouble in Grant County field, authorities say (copy)

A pilot landed a small plane with engine trouble in a Grant County field on Sunday afternoon, authorities reported.

At about 10:25 a.m. Sunday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single-engine plane that had suffered engine troubles and had to make an emergency landing in a hay field on Birch Road, just west of Bloomington, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.

Fortunately, farmers were harvesting hay and there were several windrows of hay that helped guide the aircraft to the ground like a runway, Dreckman said.

The pilot, Charles Diggins, 61, of Middleboro, Massachusetts, was able to land the craft safely without causing any damage to the plane and without any injuries to himself or his passenger, Warren Roberts, 72, of Makawao, Hawaii, Dreckman said.

The two were flying from Poplar Grove, Illinois to Livingston, Montana, Dreckman said.

The plane was removed from the field, loaded onto a flatbed trailer, and escorted by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the Prairie du Chien Police Department to the Prairie du Chien airport for inspection and repairs. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is working with the FAA on the investigation into the crash, Dreckman said.

