Pine View Campground Cabins available to public during fishing season, year-round

With the 2022 fishing season opening May 7 at Fort McCoy and in Wisconsin, the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) has many cabins available for rent near a popular fishing area at Pine View Campground.

All cabins at the campground are near Suukjak Sep Lake, which is stocked annually with thousands of rainbow trout, plus also has many native species of fish available. The cabins are also located near the La Crosse River, which has various species of trout available for trout fishing. Pine View Campground, and the lake, and more in the Pine View Recreation Area — all managed by DFMWR.

DFMWR’s Business and Recreation Division Chief Scott Abell said cabins at the campground are diverse and are excellent accommodations.

“All of our cabins will be available year-round,” Abell said. “Cabins range from one bedroom with loft (park model type) to two-bedroom units.”

The Pine View Campground office and the Fort McCoy Equipment Check-out are also open so people can check out fishing equipment if needed, and more, Abell said.

“The office is manned as we have cabin guests, and they handle reservations for camping in spring, summer, and fall. Equipment check-out is also available with a variety of items,” he said.

Ten new park model cabins were added to the campground area in 2018, said Recreational Specialist Alex Karis with Outdoor Recreation for DFMWR. The cabins were available for use for the first time May 22, 2020.

The park models have one bedroom, a full kitchen, a bathroom, a living room area with cable TV, air conditioning, and a washer and dryer.

Abell said the cabins are fully furnished and have plenty of amenities. He also provided the following information about cabin rental rates:

duplexes — military or Department of Defense (DOD) employee rate, $80 a night; general public, $90.

one-bedroom cabins with a loft — military or DOD employee rate, $85 a night; general public, $95.

lakeside two-bedroom cabins — military or DOD employee rate, $95 a night; general public, $120.

east side two-bedroom cabins — military or DOD employee rate, $110 a night; general public, $135.

Get additional information about cabin rates by stopping by the campground office or calling the office. People can also find out more about DFMWR at Fort McCoy by visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com.

People interested in renting fishing equipment through Recreational Equipment Checkout, which includes fishing poles, kayaks, canoes, and boats, should visit https://mccoy.armymwr.com/us/mccoy/programs/recreational-equipment-checkout-outdoor-recreation or call the Pine View Campground office at 608-388-3517/2619.

To see the latest Wisconsin fishing regulations, go to https://widnr.widen.net/s/79rzpq9lqf/seasondates2223. And for more about Fort McCoy fishing rules, review the fishing regulation at https://ftmccoy.isportsman.net. All fishing, hunting and related Fort McCoy regulations were updated as of September 2021.

