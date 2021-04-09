Pinwheels for Prevention make statement against child abuse in La Crosse

Shelby Burton remembers the twin pain of child abuse — the abuse itself and being told she was a liar.
"I was told I was only looking to start drama and get attention," she said. "Sometimes I think back to that day and believe the outcome of that conversation was more haunting than a lot of the abuse. ... I was already a shattered child who was afraid to reach out, and when I did, I was shut down and told I was lying."
She said that experience as a 12-year-old made it even harder to seek help but, in the long term, it made her determined to help others. She is now a board member of the Coulee Region Child Abuse Prevention Task Force and helped organize a Pinwheels for Prevention event Friday at Burns Park.
"Child abuse happens a lot more than people often realize," Burton said. She urged the community to "educate ourselves and to know what it looks like and what the signs are" and "work together to stop it."
Past Pinwheel for Prevention events placed a pinwheel in the ground for every child in La Crosse who has suffered abuse. Fewer pinwheels are displayed this year, but task force chair Nicole Millerin said displaying the pinwheels in a park along a well-traveled street still gets the message across.
"We decided to do a smaller pinwheel just to be green, but it's still a visual of the number of children in our county who are abused and neglected," Millerin said. "We like to do it on a very visible street so that when people drive by, they're reminded that, yes, we live in an amazing community, but we also have abuse and neglect happening."
Millerin said COVID-19 has made it more difficult to identify child abuse. She said school closures and stay-at-home orders have separated children from "mandated reporters," such as teachers, therapists and medical professionals. She said mandated reporters account for 85% of child abuse referrals to La Crosse County Human Services.
"When those mandated reporters have not seen children in the same way they did before the pandemic, they don't have the same access to see what is happening," she said. "Reports of abuse and neglect have been down this year, but that doesn't mean that abuse and neglect are reduced in the community."
La Crosse police officers Nick Raddant and Whitney Hughes helped plant the pinwheels. Hughes said it's important for the public to "listen and observe," and urged anyone with a reasonable suspicion that child abuse is occurring to contact law enforcement or social services.
Raddant said abuse is often more than just physical violence.
"Child abuse can also be verbal abuse or mental abuse," he said.
Millerin said signs of abuse aren't always easy to recognize.
"It can be such a silent event that happens within families," she said. "Kids need to hear over and over from multiple people in their lives ... that they are seen and understood, and (that) abuse and neglect don't have to happen."
Pinwheels for Prevention served as a kickoff for Child Abuse Prevention Month. Two events are planned for this week — an April 14 "I am the Child Day" when people are urged to wear blue in support of child abuse victims and a 5K run/walk April 17 at Myrick Park.
"Kids need to hear over and over from multiple people in their lives ... that they are seen and understood, and (that) abuse and neglect don't have to happen."
Nicole Millerin, Coulee Region Child Abuse Prevention Task Force chair