1,000 pinwheels planted in Riverside Park in recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month

With the rain abstaining and a light wind for propelling, it was a perfect day to plant a pinwheel.
About 50 community members gathered in Riverside Park late Friday afternoon to place 1,000 pinwheels in the soft ground, the shiny blue fins spinning with symbolism.
An initiative between the Coulee Region Child Abuse Prevention Task Force and the Family & Children’s Center, Pinwheels for Prevention was one of several events occurring in April for National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
“The need (for prevention) is great,” said Stephanie Varilek, task force member and forensic interviewer for the Stepping Stones program at the Family & Children’s Center. “There is a much higher number of children who are in a potentially dangerous situation than their should be. I wish (Child Abuse Prevention Month) was more than a month. It should be a year-round focus.”
The organizations began their recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month last weekend with a Family Fun Expo, attended by more than 3,000 people.
On Sunday, May 5, the task force and Family & Children’s Center will continue their mission of awareness and creating healthy homes for children with the Family Fun Walk, a free event with inflatables, food and games at the Myrick Park Gun Shelter.
“Our hope is when we provide these fun, free activities for families, during that time child abuse and neglect is not occuring,” said Coulee Region Child Abuse Prevention Task Force founder Nicole Milliren.
On Friday morning, the task force hosted a Blue Ribbon Appreciation and Award Breakfast, recognizing professionals in fields of family and child wellness. Also honored was Trempealeau Elementary fourth-grader Addy Rand for her winning T-shirt design, reading “Great kids start with you.”
“Whether you’re an adult or a child, this proves to us you can be active in prevention,” Milliren said, gesturing to her T-shirt as volunteers passed out pinwheels.
Rather than focusing on the negative statistics involving child abuse and neglect, the planting of the pinwheels is a sign of hope and call to awareness; Milliren hopes curious passerby will ask questions and find a way to be part of the solution.
“If people wonder what they can do, part of it is helping someone who is raising kids,” Milliren said. “Finding out how to support them.”
A Bikers Against Child Abuse member who goes by the name of Lurch says being a part of Pinwheels for Prevention shows a unified stance against a problem affecting our community. While organizations and groups approach the issue in different forms, the goal is the same.
“For us, it’s all about the kids,” Lurch said. “We’re here for them to help them gain a sense of safety and regain some of their childhood.”
Along with the leather-clad bikers and adult advocates, toddlers and kids pushed pinwheel upon pinwheel into the ground, some taking a moment to admire the spinning color. Varilek appreciates seeing youth take part in the cause.
“It’s incredibly important anyone of any age is involved,” Varilek said. “It shows this is not just important to one group of people but to all people.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Great, more plastic to end up in the river. I'm in favor of preventing child abuse, but one would think there are better ways of actually doing it rather than through plastic symbolism.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.