Father Jerry Anderson, the first Episcopal priest in the Washington, D.C., area to come out as gay in 1981, will speak from 6:30 to 8 p.m. July 17 at Onalaska United Methodist Church, 212 Fourth Ave. N.
Anderson’s book “Ordained by Angels: the Memoir of an AIDS Chaplain” recounts his ministry serving those dying of AIDS from 1986 on. More information is available at http://ordainedbyangels.com.
The talk is free and open to the public. For more information, call the church office at 608-783-3380.
