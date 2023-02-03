Pivotal Health, a technology-enabled, health care delivery company, will now offer services in the La Crosse area.

The healthcare agency, founded in 2020, provides clinician house calls for services, including COVID testing, mobile X-rays, lab draws, wound care and more.

“We’re pleased to be able to bring high-quality, convenient health care to consumers in the La Crosse area,” said Sal Braico, CEO and co-founder of Pivotal Health. “Consumers are demanding more convenient options for urgent care and primary care and Pivotal Health can deliver.”

Pivotal Health house calls are covered by most major health insurance plans including UnitedHealthcare, BlueCross BlueShield, Humana, Cigna, Aetna, and The Alliance. The company is also Medicare certified.

Pivotal Health’s mobile app is available for iOS and Android and allows patients to schedule appointments, manage billing and insurance, and see after-visit summaries.

Visit https://pivotalhealth.care/ to learn more.

IN PHOTOS & VIDEOS: A look back on January in the Coulee Region