Pizza Doctors closes, citing coronavirus pandemic

After 34 years in business, the Pizza Doctors restaurant at 624 King St. closed Saturday, citing the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We pioneered pizza variety and moved far from the normal sausage and pepperoni, creating some of the most unique (and copied) specialty pizzas in the world,” owner Larry McMahon said Saturday night in a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “Pizza Doctors became world famous on the Food Network, the Travel Channel and the BBC (and evidently we will live on in reruns.)

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Unfortunately, we didn’t plan for the times we live in right now,” McMahon said in the post. “It turns out a pizza buffet restaurant that caters to families with young children is not a good business model for a pandemic. We made changes and adjustments, but it wasn’t enough. Today, Halloween, is our last day. Thank you for your past patronage. Be safe. Be kind. We will miss each and every one of you very much.”

McMahon and his wife, Julie, owned and operated the restaurant, which was known for unusual pizza varieties. It opened in September 1986 in the building where Godfather’s Pizza closed earlier that year. The building was constructed in 1981 as a Godfather’s. Before that, the site was occupied by a Henry’s drive-in.