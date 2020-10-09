Planned Parenthood continues to provide services during COVID-19, opposes naming Supreme Court successor prior to inauguration

In August 2019, Essential Health Clinics in the Coulee Region become Planned Parenthoods following a merger, and the transition has been smooth despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tanya Atkinson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Wisconsin, met with the La Crosse location's employees last week — the staff from Essential Health stayed on board post-merger — and says the "incredible team" has fulfilled the nonprofit's mission to "be stronger together" and proven to be "stronger than ever."
Several services were added when the organizations joined forces, including birth control by mail, online appointment scheduling, greater access to commercial insurance coverage, early pregnancy complication assessments, endometrial biopsies, polyp removal, preconception and postpartum care coordination, HPV vaccinations, syphilis treatment, and online text and chatline educational information services.
Since the local onset of COVID-19, offerings expanded to include at-home STD testing kits, birth control and UTI treatment via the PP Direct app, curbside pick up of medications and visits conducted via telehealth, the latter increasingly being used by patients.
The facility has remained open during the pandemic, with both staff and patients adhering to masking, distancing with the exception of physical exams, enhanced sanitation and "rigorous" screening for symptoms pre-entry. Access to care is "all the more important" during COVID-19, Atkinson says, and with some people experiencing related layoffs or insurance loss, the organization is committed to serving those of all income brackets.
"It is absolutely critical in this environment for people take care of themselves," Atkinson said. "We are following all the guidelines, we have all the personal protective equipment and we have an incredibly qualified team, so we really encourage folks to come in and get the care that they need. If you need to come in, your are coming in to a very safe place with highly qualified medical professionals."
Atkinson says the organization has received positive feedback from staff, clients and the community at large about both the level of care received during the pandemic and about the presence of the clinic in general. The neighborhood, she says, "has been really, really welcoming," and she hasn't been aware of any opposition to the local Planned Parenthood, which does not offer abortion services.
While the detractors of Planned Parenthood in general are very vocal, there are not as many as it may seem, Atkinson says, noting that one in five women has been served by the organization, present in Wisconsin for 85 years.
Support Local Journalism
"People who have had services from us trust us, and people who have connected with us through our education and outreach know we're here for them," Atkinson says.
Planned Parenthood operates under the Title X Family Planning program of the Public Health Services Act, which supports those unable to afford health care. The organization is keeping close watch on both the Supreme Court and the status of the Affordable Care Act. With the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Ginsburg, President Donald Trump has nominated conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be her successor.
"Justice Ginsburg committed her life to protecting rights and freedoms and health of women and men and all genders across the country," Atkinson says. "She was a trailblazer for women to fight through all the sexisms and discrimination, so she leaves a big vacancy on that court. We understand that the fight is now for us to step up and preserve those rights that Justice Ginsburg spent her life defending. The freedom of our rights and health care is at stake right now."
Planned Parenthood, Atkinson says, believes the Supreme Court vacancy "cannot and should not be filled before the 2020 inauguration...Trump has made it very clear he will only appoint justices that would overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate the Affordable Care Act."
If overturned and abortion is declared illegal, Atkinson says, "Certainly we will do everything in our power to ensure people have the access to the healthcare they need and abortions if they need one."
Arguments to strike down the Affordable Care Act, which Atkinson says is "really critical to a lot of people," are set to be heard Nov. 10, and the dissolution of the act could leave up to 23 million U.S. residents without coverage. The timing is distressing, Planned Parenthood iterates, citing a Commonwealth Fund study that showed women comprised 47% of the workforce pre-pandemic, and have accounted for 55% of COVID-19 related job losses.
Under the Affordable Care Act, insurers are prohibited from charging women more than men for the same policy, and are required to cover maternity care and preventative services for females.
Atkinson urges community members to reach out for Planned Parenthood services, and stresses the organization will do everything in its power to break through these potential obstacles.
"We want to ensure that people know we are here for them, we have a wide range of services that are available, and people should not delay getting health care," Atkinson says. "We are going to be here for the community, no matter what.
For more information on Planned Parenthood, visit plannedparenthood.org or call the La Crosse location, 1201 Caledonia St., at 800-657-5177.
1920: Grandview Hospital
1922: Winter Carnival float
1923: Borgen's Restaurant
1924: Riviera Theater
1926: Denton Street Fire Station
1928: Pettibone Beach
1931: West Channel Bridge
1931: Milwaukee Railroad Depot
1931: Main Street La Crosse
1934: Men's Sketch Club
1934: La Crosse’s Federal Bakery
1935: Temporary Mississippi River ferry
1936: Joseph P. Funke Candy Co.
1937: Isle La Plume
1938: Franklin Elementary School
1939: Cass Street Bridge dedication
1939: Downtown La Crosse
1939: Last Days of the wagon bridge
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.