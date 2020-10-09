Planned Parenthood continues to provide services during COVID-19, opposes naming Supreme Court successor prior to inauguration

"It is absolutely critical in this environment for people take care of themselves," Atkinson said. "We are following all the guidelines, we have all the personal protective equipment and we have an incredibly qualified team, so we really encourage folks to come in and get the care that they need. If you need to come in, your are coming in to a very safe place with highly qualified medical professionals."

Atkinson says the organization has received positive feedback from staff, clients and the community at large about both the level of care received during the pandemic and about the presence of the clinic in general. The neighborhood, she says, "has been really, really welcoming," and she hasn't been aware of any opposition to the local Planned Parenthood, which does not offer abortion services.

While the detractors of Planned Parenthood in general are very vocal, there are not as many as it may seem, Atkinson says, noting that one in five women has been served by the organization, present in Wisconsin for 85 years.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"People who have had services from us trust us, and people who have connected with us through our education and outreach know we're here for them," Atkinson says.