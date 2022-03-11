Planning underway for Juneteenth Celebration, August Ball

Planning is underway for the 2022 annual La Crosse Juneteenth Celebration (Saturday, June 18, Riverside Park) and its associated August Ball (Saturday, Aug. 6).

Hosts for the events are Hope Restores https://hoperestoreswi.org/, Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge (B.L.A.C.K.) www.blacklax.org/, Enduring Families Project Enduring Families Project and Black Student Leaders.

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the U.S. This holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, when the last of enslaved people heard they were free. It is a federal holiday.

The August Ball commemorates the Aug. 1, 1887, Emancipation Day celebrating the liberation of enslaved people, first in the Caribbean, and then eventually in this country. This ball was also celebrated in 1887 by the La Crosse community.

The organizations are seeking partners to help plan entertainment, food, speakers, historical education, community building, and family friendly and youth activities.

To partner in various ways or to donate visit https://tinyurl.com/2p9fxhmh.

