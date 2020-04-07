Plasma program led by Mayo Clinic Rochester could help with COVID-19 treatment; recovered patients urged to donate

Mayo Clinic Rochester has been designated a national site for the Convalescent Plasma Expanded Access Program, leading 40 national institutions in the effort to potentially treat critical COVID-19 patients using the blood proteins from those recovered from the virus.
Under the approval of the Food and Drug Administration and headed by Dr. Michael Joyner of Mayo Clinic, the hospital, along with Einstein Medical Center, John Hopkins University and other entities, has begun registering patients who recently had the virus to donate their plasma to be transfused to those currently hospitalized with severe or life-threatening symptoms of COVID-19.
To be eligible to donate, individuals must have tested positive for the virus and then been asymptomatic for 14 days, with a subsequent COVID-19 test proving negative, or for 28 days without the need for follow-up testing.
The donated plasma, which contains virus-attacking antibodies, will be transfused to an ailing individual on respiratory support in hopes of aiding recovery. The technique has been used for more than a century to treat individuals with influenza, SARS and other viruses.
Currently, one patient is registered to donate plasma for use at Mayo Clinic, and Jeff Degenhardt, lab chair for Mayo Clinic Health System, is anticipating the earliest cases of COVID-19 in La Crosse County will qualify in about two weeks.
"Right now we have low supply, high demand," Degenhardt says.
Local recovered patients can register to donate at Red Cross or Versiti locations, which have the required specialized equipment, the closest of which are in Rochester, Minneapolis and Madison. Should three or more former COVID-19 patients be able to give plasma the same day, Versiti of Milwaukee may bring its portable system to La Crosse.
"The nice thing is we can collect essentially three doses of antibodies from a single donor," says Dr. Joseph Poterucha, chair of pediatrics in Mayo La Crosse and principal investigator for covid convalescent plasma for Mayo Clinic. "Even one donor is immediately valuable."
Those patients who are suffering from COVID-19 related respiratory failure, septic shock and multiple organ dysfunction will be eligible for a transfusion with one unit of ABO-compatible convalescent plasma. Family members may not self refer their loved one for the program but must give consent if qualified, and the attending hospital must be registered in the Convalescent Plasma Expanded Access Program.
"It's a precious resource, so we would conserve it for the sickest patients," Degenhardt says.
The efficacy of the transfusion on COVID-19 patients has not yet been established, though Degenhardt notes, "Historically in other viral illnesses it has shown to be beneficial and we feel this will be similar."
Most individuals do not experience negative reactions from the transfusion of proteins, Degenhardt says, with a small population feeling slight discomfort.
Says Poterucha, "This is frontline and cutting edge, and we believe this will help with minimal harmful effects."
As of April 7, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had reported 374,329 cases of COVID-19, with 12,064 related deaths, in the U.S. and its territories, with 2,440 cases and 77 deaths in Wisconsin. La Crosse County as of Tuesday morning had 23 confirmed cases.
With a treatment for COVID-19 yet to be approved, the Convalescent Plasma Expanded Access Program could prove a game changer in combating the rapidly spreading virus.
"This is an exciting time (for research)," says Poterucha. "We really have to get curious and innovative and bold in how we're looking at treating this disease."
If you have recovered from COVID-19 and wish to donate your plasma to the Convalescent Plasma Expanded Access Program, visit www.uscovidplasma.org/
"This is frontline and cutting edge, and we believe this will help with minimal harmful effects. ... We really have to get curious and innovative and bold in how we're looking at treating this disease."
Dr. Joseph Poterucha, chair of pediatrics in Mayo La Crosse and principal investigator for covid convalescent plasma for Mayo Clinic.
In this Series
Coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic now that La Crosse County has reported 23 cases
-
Photos: A look at the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic in the La Crosse area
-
Updated
County-by-county, state-by-state interactive maps show testing and case trends
-
Gundersen temporarily furloughing, reducing hours of some staff due to COVID-19
- 54 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.