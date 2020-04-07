Plasma program led by Mayo Clinic Rochester could help with COVID-19 treatment; recovered patients urged to donate

"Right now we have low supply, high demand," Degenhardt says.

Local recovered patients can register to donate at Red Cross or Versiti locations, which have the required specialized equipment, the closest of which are in Rochester, Minneapolis and Madison. Should three or more former COVID-19 patients be able to give plasma the same day, Versiti of Milwaukee may bring its portable system to La Crosse.

"The nice thing is we can collect essentially three doses of antibodies from a single donor," says Dr. Joseph Poterucha, chair of pediatrics in Mayo La Crosse and principal investigator for covid convalescent plasma for Mayo Clinic. "Even one donor is immediately valuable."

Those patients who are suffering from COVID-19 related respiratory failure, septic shock and multiple organ dysfunction will be eligible for a transfusion with one unit of ABO-compatible convalescent plasma. Family members may not self refer their loved one for the program but must give consent if qualified, and the attending hospital must be registered in the Convalescent Plasma Expanded Access Program.

"It's a precious resource, so we would conserve it for the sickest patients," Degenhardt says.