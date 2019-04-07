Players of all abilities compete in wheelchair basketball, handball tournament in La Crosse

Carbrey Grelle excels at adaptive sled hockey. Wheelchair basketball? Not so much.
“I was terrible at basketball in high school,” Grelle said. “I’m terrible at this, too.”
To be fair, Saturday morning was Grelle’s first time attempting the sport. The 34-year-old has used a wheelchair and forearm crutches since developing polyneuropathy from Guillain-Barré syndrome three years ago, a condition caused when the immune system attacks the nerves in the body. The adjustment has been “pretty life changing — it’s tough,” but Grelle has found friendship and vitality in adaptive sports.
Saturday, Grelle joined eight individuals age 12 and up from the STAR Association, which encompasses the Coulee Region Sled Hockey Association Frost team, for the fourth Wheels for All tournament at Mitchell Hall.
The biannual event was hosted by 13 students in the UW-L ESS 421 course for sport operations management/event and venue management major along with 17 volunteers. Another 52 UW-L students competed in the two bracket, basketball and handball game, with each of 12 teams playing three games before going on to elimination rounds.
Sponsored by 11 businesses and organizations, including the Boys & Girls Club, Polite Barber Shop and the Eagles Nest, the event included raffles throughout the day and prizes for the winning teams. The majority of players were able bodied, using wheelchairs borrowed from the university’s adaptive athletic department. The tournament provides an opportunity to better understand what those with disabilities experience on a daily basis, said student Hannah Jensen, one of the event’s organizers, noting this was the first year team Frost participated.
“It’s been awesome,” Jensen said. “The Frost team, they were going so hard, they were so into it. It’s been really energetic.”
UW-L senior Dani Lee, playing with team Coulee Golf Bowl, her employer, struggled to keep from tipping as she wheeled across the gym floor at rapid speed but was thoroughly enjoying the camaraderie and competition.
“Everybody is treating each other like we’re all the same and we’re all being team players,” Lee said. “It’s really cool that we can all come together and interact on the same platform. It makes us more aware.”
“The more (inclusive) sports you have the better,” Grelle said. “We all get to play on the same field. I think La Crosse is really coming up with a lot of adaptive things for the community. We didn’t have this when I was in school. It’s so awesome and it’s really nice to not feel like an outsider. I think that’s really important for our young people especially.”
Todd Strittmater, 54, was impressed with the athleticism the youngest Team Frost players, who were working up a sweat racing across the court and shooting baskets. Strittmater, who has cerebral palsy, uses a wheelchair only on excursions that require a great deal of walking and found the sport harder than expected.
“The hoop is much higher,” Strittmater said with a laugh. “It gives you a different point of view ‘cause you’re down lower.”
Also an adaptive sled hockey participant, Strittmater says inclusive athletics have kept him from becoming a “couch potato,” particularly in the cooler months. Events such as Wheels for All are essential to staying active and healthy, and he and Grelle have high hopes for the proposed STAR Center, a facility currently in the fundraising stage which will offer recreational activities and physical and occupational therapy for individuals of all abilities.
“It’s going to be really important,” Grelle said. “So important to our community.”
For information on Wheels for All, visit the group's Facebook page.
