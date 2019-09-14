One of the key components of the watercolor technique can also be its greatest foe.
"Any raindrops can easily wreck the painting," says Onalaska artist and middle school art teacher Lori Ehlke.
Luckily for Ehlke, she only had to contend with sprinkles during Saturday morning's Quick Paint competition, part of the two-week Plein Air Between the Bluffs Painting Festival.
Of the 41 artists registered for the festival, which concludes Friday with an exhibition and art sale at Studio Gallery, 12 participated in the Quick Paint contest, tasked with fully composing a work in just 120 minutes. Participants stationed their easels in the vicinity of the Riverside Park International Friendship Gardens at 10 a.m., working diligently until noon.
"You sit down and you get right to it," said Ellen Kallies, co-organizer of the Plein Air Between the Bluffs Painting Festival, now on its seventh year. "In that two-hour period wonderful work has been completed. I think the level of talent is excellent. ... It just keeps getting better and better."
Artists filled their palettes with acrylic, oil or watercolor to capture picturesque scenes within the park, from flora and fauna to gazebos and bluff views. First-year competitor Bryan Abing, of Wisconsin Rapids and formerly of La Crosse, opted for a flower-lined brick pathway near the center of the International Friendship Gardens, selecting the scene after a careful walk through of the park earlier in the morning.
"I don't go in with any preconceptions," Abing said. "I walk around and see talks to me."
Previously in the week, Abing capture the "quintessential La Crosse" riverside view of the bluffs and storm clouds rolling in over La Crescent, Minn. Abing prefers painting plein air to working in even the poshest of studios, noting, "Any Midwest kid would rather be outside, hear the birds chirping."
La Crosse hobby artist John Lawson, who titled his piece "Open River," found inspiration in a view along the bank of the Mississippi, a boat peeking out behind a drooping tree. A fast paced painter by nature, Lawson was less frazzled by the time constraint than the change in light and the hum of mosquitoes.
Lawson, who stationed himself along County Road K earlier in the week to capture barn scenes in Chaseburg, found himself thoroughly enjoying the experience of the festival.
"I love it," Lawson enthused. "There's a lot of camaraderie and people are really nice. Everyone helps each other out even though its a competition."
Paul Bergquist, who has won the festival's best in show prize for three consecutive years, took the role of judge this time, focusing on five criteria and elements: the wow factor, drawing — including composition, perspective and design — value, color and edges, the latter alluding to the correct placement of fuzzy or sharp elements.
After a thorough deliberation, Bergquist declared Paula Havisto's close-up rendition of red flowers the third-place submission, with Jeff Dickson taking second place and Ehlke claiming first prize.
"We get to start at the bottom and walk up the falls," Bergquist said of Ehlke's painting of a small waterfall cascading down a series of rock ledges before pooling into a rock lined pond. "Everything about it I really love."
Ehlke was clearly delighted.
"I've never won anything in my adult life, and I've been painting 10 or 15 years," she said. "It's really an honor."
Select paintings from the Quick Paint competition, as well as other works completed throughout the festival, will be for sale from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 20 at Studio Gallery, 1311 Market St. For more information on the Plein Air Between the Bluffs Painting Festival, visit www.betweenthebluffs.com.
