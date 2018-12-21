Christina Christianson of Dodgeville, Wis., was filled with delight after she and son Charles took in Rotary Lights, capping a day of “cool mom-son time,” shopping and sightseeing in La Crosse.
Until Christianson discovered that she had lost her wedding ring, which has a sizeable diamond, while shooting pictures of the 4 million lights. Panic ensued as she and Charles, a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, painstakingly backtracked through Riverside Park, dodging hundreds of other tourists and locals who braved temperatures in the low to mid-20s the night of Dec. 8.
They failed to find the symbol of Christina’s 20-year marriage to Steven Christianson, even though they checked her photos and stopped at each place pictured and pored over the pockmarked, boot-stomped snow.
With a heavy heart, the 47-year-old Christianson drove the two hours back to Dodgeville, where she found Steven already asleep, so she waited until the next day to break the news.
Although Steven wasn’t upset, she said, “He did say, “How is that possible? But then in the next breath, (he says), ‘It’s OK — no worries.’ I’m lucky in so many ways, but mostly for him. He is so amazing and understanding.”
Christianson explained to him that, in the cold, she had taken off her mittens several times to be able to take pictures. At the end of the lights tour, the she still had her mittens, but the ring must have slipped off her cold-shrunk finger in the process.
Clerk-treasurer for the village of Livingston near Dodgeville, Christianson would experience a happy ending to her tale of woe — but it took a lot of Coulee Region villages to make it happen.
Christianson spoke highly and thankfully for the above-and-beyond efforts of each and every one:
Lyn Sheffer, administrator of the Rotary Club of La Crosse, who exchanged countless emails with Christianson during the search.
“I know how she felt,” Sheffer said Thursday. “I lost the setting in my wedding ring twice.”
One time, Sheffer said, she lost it at work and never found it, while the second time, she lost it at home and was able to recover it.
The email exchanges between Sheffer and Christianson record the fact that both shed tears of grief before the joyful diamond reunion.
Dan Geroux and Tanya Dochkina, the couple who found the ring in a parking ramp near Rotary Lights after a downtown dinner to celebrate Tanya’s 42nd birthday. Instead of Dan’s claiming he planted the ring as an extra birthday surprise, he put a classified ad in the La Crosse Tribune in their quest to find its owner.
Sheffer notified Christianson, who connected with the couple on her third try.
“We were very glad” to be able to reunite the bride and her ring, said Dochkina, who said they also had reached out through Facebook and customers at their business, Sun Room Tanning in Onalaska, during their own search.
Folks at Rotary Lights, who kept their eyes peeled for the shiny thing.
Various employees at La Crosse City Hall.
“I work for a village, so I know how to contact,” she said, laughing. “I was really pulling a lot of strings,” including asking whether somebody might be able to use a metal detector to search Riverside Park.
And, of course, Charles Christianson, who met up with Dan Geroux to get the ring back and take it back to his mother’s hand
Christianson had mixed feelings as she recounted her misadventure, saying, “I honestly didn’t think I’d see my ring again. But Lyn was so optimistic … and I was dumbfounded when it was found.
“I feel silly for losing my ring,” she said, “but if my story can help anybody else not lose theirs,” it’s worth it.
Rotary Lights
Rotary Lights
Rotary Lights
Rotary Lights
Rotary Lights
Rotary Lights
Rotary Lights
Rotary Lights
Rotary Lights
Rotary Lights
Rotary Lights
Rotary Lights
Rotary Lights
Rotary Lights
Rotary Lights
Rotary Lights
Rotary Lights
Rotary Lights
Rotary Lights
Rotary Lights
Rotary Lights
Rotary Lights
Rotary Lights
Rotary Lights opening night
Rotary Lights opening night
Rotary Lights opening night
Rotary Lights opening night
The 23rd annual Rotary Lights — which features more than 4 million lights — is open daily through Jan. 1. Admission is free, although the sta…
Rotary Lights will illuminate La Crosse's Riverside Park through New Year's Eve.
Look back at photos and advertisements from the pages of the La Crosse Tribune.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.