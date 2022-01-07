Poage Park ice rink set to open for season this weekend

Area ice skaters rejoice: The city’s Poage Park ice rink is set to open for the season this weekend.

The city announced that the rink will open at noon Saturday, Jan. 8. The rink, located on the South Side in Poage Park, is free to use, including skate rentals and helpers.

Hours for the season will be weather permitting, but are set for 4-8 p.m. on weekdays, and noon-8 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and non-school days.

The city also operates an outdoor skating rink at the Copeland Park Oktoberfest shelter, which opened earlier this season. It’s open daily from 4-10 p.m. except for Thursday evenings when it’s reserved for a local broomball league.

Additionally, indoor skating is available at the Green Island Ice Arena.

Questions on hours, closures or general information about the Poage Park rink can be directed to Mckenzie Dull at dullm@cityoflacrosse.org or 608-789-4914.

