Poet laureate, best selling author and publisher hosting segments of virtual 2020 Great River Writes event

The Mississippi Valley Writers Guild is hosting the 4th annual Great River Writes series next month, with programing conducted on a virtual basis due to COVID-19.
The free event is being conducted in partnership with local arts and literary organizations including the La Crosse Public Library, Winona Public Library, La Crosse Area Writers Group, the River Arts Alliance, UW-La Crosse’s English Department, and NaNoWriMo and will kick off at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, with a keynote address, reading and discussion with Jaki Shelton Green.
The first African-American Poet Laureate of North Carolina, Green is the author of eight poetry collections and teaches Documentary Poetry at the Duke University Center for Documentary Studies. On her debut album, “The River Speaks of Thirst,” Green performs poems set to music, with prose touching on police brutality — including the killing of George Floyd — lynchings, the middle passage and slavery. During her talk, Green will discuss the power of art and poetry, the craft of writing and perseverance, as well as doing a reading.
Sponsored by the UW-La Crosse English department, registration for the program is available at https://forms.gle/f7StsugUf4RE5ehS6
The second event in the Great River Writes series is “Writing Your Ancestry: Exploring Fiction and Nonfiction Writing About Family,” occuring at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. Former La Crosse resident and New York Times bestselling author Danielle Trussoni will perform a reading and host the workshop. Trussoni, who writes for the New York Times Book Review, most recently published a book called “The Ancestor” last spring.
To register for the Zoom program, sponsored by the Mississippi Valley Writers Guild and La Crosse Public Library, email prustad@lacrosselibrary.org or call Payge at 608-789-7145.
The final program, “The Ins and Outs of Getting Your Manuscript Published,” will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. Hosted by Coffee House Press publisher Chris Fischbach, who serves on the board of the Minnesota Prison Writing Workshop, the segment will cover the Coffee House Press manuscript selection process and the dos and dont’s of submitting work for publication. Q&A and discussion will follow.
Sponsored by the River Arts Alliance, the Winona Public Library, and the Friends of the Winona Public Library, registration is available at https://forms.gle/nL3rusExrV6B19qx9. The event link will be sent to registrants Nov. 20.
As part of the Great River Writes event, community members can also obtain 10% off book purchases made through Nov. 4 at www.birdysbookstore.com/ using code WRITERS.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.