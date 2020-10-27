Poet laureate, best selling author and publisher hosting segments of virtual 2020 Great River Writes event

The Mississippi Valley Writers Guild is hosting the 4th annual Great River Writes series next month, with programing conducted on a virtual basis due to COVID-19.

The free event is being conducted in partnership with local arts and literary organizations including the La Crosse Public Library, Winona Public Library, La Crosse Area Writers Group, the River Arts Alliance, UW-La Crosse’s English Department, and NaNoWriMo and will kick off at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, with a keynote address, reading and discussion with Jaki Shelton Green.

The first African-American Poet Laureate of North Carolina, Green is the author of eight poetry collections and teaches Documentary Poetry at the Duke University Center for Documentary Studies. On her debut album, “The River Speaks of Thirst,” Green performs poems set to music, with prose touching on police brutality — including the killing of George Floyd — lynchings, the middle passage and slavery. During her talk, Green will discuss the power of art and poetry, the craft of writing and perseverance, as well as doing a reading.

Sponsored by the UW-La Crosse English department, registration for the program is available at https://forms.gle/f7StsugUf4RE5ehS6