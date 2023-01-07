'Poison candy': Child exposures to edibles on the rise

Child ingestion of edible cannabis -- and related poisonings -- has risen sharply in recent years, in tandem with the increased legality of adult use.

A study released Jan. 3 by the American Academy of Pediatrics examined 7,043 exposures among youth under age six from 2017-2021, with 207 cases reported in 2017. In 2021, there were 3,054 cases, a dramatic 1,375% increase. During that period, 13 more states legalized recreational use of marijuana, bringing the total to 21.

The same trend of child ingestion is occurring locally, says Dr. Benjamin Orozco, emergency medicine physician at Gundersen Health System.

"We are absolutely seeing children who are affected by edible marijuana products in our community," says Orozco. "And we've had more than one case of multiple exposures at once with subsequent poisoning. And we've had adult cases as well."

Neither medicinal or recreational marijuana is legal in Wisconsin, but the 2018 Farm Bill allows for a loophole, as it removed hemp and derivatives of cannabis with less than 0.3% delta 9 THC from the definition of marijuana in the Controlled Substances Act. But if the conversion of delta 8 THC from hemp derived CBD "renders the substance synthetically or chemically synthesized," if would be classified by the DEA as a Schedule I drug.

A July 2021 article from the Wisconsin Legislative Council notes "although a substance meeting the definition of 'hemp' is legal for purposes of state and federal controlled substances laws, uncertainty surrounds whether delta 8 THC, when converted from hemp-derived CBD, falls within the definition of hemp or instead constitutes synthetic THC."

Under this gray area, ingestible products using delta 8 THC can be sold and purchased, with edibles available to adults at some local businesses and even out of vendor trucks.

Some come in the form of candy or snack foods, with colorful packaging that may even copy that of their regular counterparts. For a child, a fruit adorned bag of "Cannaburst" is indistinguishable from the name brand candy chews. Same for a chip bag differing only by a small marijuana leaf above the logo. These items are not approved by the original manufacturers, some of which have filed lawsuits for using their trademarks.

As cannabis is illegal on the federal level, there are no federal regulations for packaging of edibles. While select states have their own rules, such as no cartoon images, makers may not comply.

The consumption or use of marijuana products, says Orozco, "Is a totally different question for consenting adults in areas where it is legalized," but for youth, "Edibles and legalization of marijuana has been a complete disaster for the safety of children in their own homes. It is absolute insanity to keep little packets of poison candy in the home."

The AAP study, authored by Marit Tweet, Department of Emergency Medicine at the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine, found 97.7% of exposures to those under 6 occurred in a residential setting, with 70% known to have caused nervous system depression and 22.7% resulting in admission to a hospital.

Children who consume edible cannabis may experience vomiting, dizziness, trouble walking, rapid heart rate, drowsiness, confusion, breathing difficulties and, in severe cases, slowed heart rate, low blood pressure and hallucinations. Symptoms make take 30 minutes or more to materialize, leading to overconsumption.

Adults may be able to use cannabis products without issue -- some studies have shown delta 8 THC could help with select medical conditions -- but these products are much more potent than hemp cannabis raw extract and can cause poor reactions. The concentration, amount or strength of THC, whether the person has eaten recently or if it was used in tandem with medications or alcohol are factors in effects.

Poison Control notes, "For example, a small, one-ounce bag of THC-infused Doritos-inspired nacho cheese chips contains 600 mg THC, a dose that is poisonous for both children and adults when an entire bag is consumed."

Says Orozco, "Some of these products have enough TCH that only a habituated adult who weighs 200 pounds could tolerate. What is that going to do to a first time exposure, with no tolerance, in a toddler who only weighs 30 pounds?"

Orozco has seen children admitted to the ICU following exposure, and "In some cases kids have to be put on life support or ventilators while they wear off the drug. Other times they throw up repeatedly or become very disoriented or agitated and require sedation."

Not every child will have a significant adverse reaction, Orozco says, and "One positive thing is children with good medical management will typically recover. We are equipped to assess and treat these cases and we do generally expect full recovery."

Orozco stresses that edibles should not be kept in the home, but if they are need to be "locked away, high up and out of sight." They should not be used in front of children.

"In my mind, these are preventable exposures and good public health and good management of these products in the home should be a top priority," says Orozco.

If you believe your child has been exposed to edibles but is not displaying symptoms, contact Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222 or online at https://triage.webpoisoncontrol.org/. Services are available 24/7.

If a child displays serious symptoms, call 911.