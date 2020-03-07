Polar Plunge participants welcome warmer temps at 22nd annual Special Olympics fundraiser

With sunny skies and temperatures in the low 50s, Saturday morning's Polar Plunge was more of a tepid plunge in comparison to previous years, though the enthusiasm of the more than 400 participants was far from lukewarm.

On its 22nd year, the Polar Plunge, a fundraiser for Special Olympics Wisconsin, has raised more than $20 million since its 1999 inception, with all proceeds funding 19 different sports for about 9,000 individuals statewide with cognitive disabilities.

The La Crosse event brought in $85,000 in 2019, and the 2020 donations were at $90,000 as of Saturday afternoon.

"We're really hoping this gorgeous day will bring more people out," said Kerry Gloede, city of La Crosse Parks & Recreation Department recreation supervisor and Polar Plunge organizer. "It really warms my heart to see how many people come out every year."

Held at Black River Beach for 2020 after several years at Pettibone Beach, Saturday's Polar Plunge kicked off with a Buffalo Wild Wings eating competition before participants began shedding their coats and revving themselves up for a dart in the de-iced portion of the river.

