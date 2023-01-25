Police ask for help to locate missing La Crosse woman

The La Crosse Police Department is looking for help to locate a missing person.

Family and law enforcement are concerned for the safety of Jennifer L. Peterson, 37, who hasn’t been heard from since Sept. 27, 2022. She was residing in La Crosse at the time.

Police report that Peterson mentioned relocating and has a history of living in several counties in Wisconsin and throughout the country.

Peterson is described at 5’5”, 150 pounds, brown hair that’s possibly dyed blonde and blue eyes with glasses.

Police didn’t list a vehicle she might be driving.

Anyone with information about Peterson’s whereabouts is urged to call the police department at 608-782-7575.

