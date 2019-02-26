La Crosse Police Chief Ron Tischer didn’t want to give other police departments the opportunity to snatch a distinguished recruit, so he drove to Eau Claire and had the new officer sworn in.
Officer Sam Clason is a student at the Law Enforcement Academy at Chippewa Valley Technical College, in Eau Claire’s Emergency Services Education Center.
Clason will finish his training in May, a necessary step to become a licensed officer in Wisconsin.
Tischer said the hiring process started in September and Clason stood out.
Tischer said there were a couple of other departments interested in Clason, so La Crosse moved to hire him and swear him in before he finished the Academy.
Once Clason joins his colleagues at the La Crosse Police Department, he will enter the department’s 12- to 14-week field training program, Tischer said.
