Police investigating fatal shooting on Rose Street

From 2015 to 2016, murder and non-negligent manslaughter rates in the United States went up 8.4%, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Here is a look at the cities with the highest murder rates in the country.

The La Crosse Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday morning on the city's North Side.

Police badge

At approximately 2:27 a.m. Jan. 8, police responded to an incident at 700 Rose St. and found one individual had been shot, according to a release on the La Crosse Police Department website.

The victim was transferred to a local hospital, where they died from their injuries. The name, gender and age of the victim have not been released at this time.

The investigation is active and those with any information are asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575. Tips can be submitted anonymously via the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-7849 TIPS (8477) or online at www.lacrossecrimestoppers.com. Persons can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip by phone.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

