Police investigating fatal shooting on Rose Street

The La Crosse Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday morning on the city's North Side.

At approximately 2:27 a.m. Jan. 8, police responded to an incident at 700 Rose St. and found one individual had been shot, according to a release on the La Crosse Police Department website.

The victim was transferred to a local hospital, where they died from their injuries. The name, gender and age of the victim have not been released at this time.

The investigation is active and those with any information are asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575. Tips can be submitted anonymously via the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-7849 TIPS (8477) or online at www.lacrossecrimestoppers.com. Persons can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip by phone.

