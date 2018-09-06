A La Crosse man is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl for nearly a decade, including forcing her to touch him inappropriately while the two played hide-and-seek.
John D. English, 31, appeared in court Thursday to face charges of repeated sexual assault of a child, which carry a maximum prison sentence of 60 years.
According to police:
The victim recently revealed to family members that English sexually abused her for years, since she was about 3.
The abuse included English forcing the girl to touch him during hide-and-seek, putting his hand down her pants and making her sleep in his bed.
While watching porn, English would take the girl’s clothes off and touch her private parts, the girl said.
The abuse became less frequent when she was between 7 and 9, and it stopped when she was about 11.
Family members said the girl sometimes acted inappropriately for her age, and she tried to avoid English.
